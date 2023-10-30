IN PHOTOS: Marcos, Duterte cast their votes for BSKE 2023

IN THE ongoing 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte cast their votes in their respective polling places on Monday, October 30, 2023.Marcos casts his vote in Ilocos Norte.

Marcos exercised his civic duty by casting his vote at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, on Monday, October 30, 2023. .Duterte Votes in Davao City.Simultaneously, Duterte also cast her vote Monday morning. She visited the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City, where she engaged in the electoral process.

