In photos: Celebrities as gods, goddesses at Opulence Halloween Ball

Co-presented by Metro Magazine, Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda and Andrea Brillantes turned heads with their costumes. Anne described herself as "herself" or "Dyosa." The actress starred in the 2008 fantasy series titled "Dyosa" (goddess) in a story about a chosen one among the gods and goddesses of a fictional world.

Andrea was Lilith, Adam’s first wife, in the garden of Eden, while Vice dressed up as the Greek goddess of soul, Psyche. From Cebu to Davao, moms enjoy exciting activities, giveaways from SurfExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!Michelle Dee practices Q&A, pasarela with Boy Abunda

Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking... The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...

Inflation in the Philippines likely eased in October with the reversal in rice price hikes expected to have kicked in, UK-based... King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...Nueva Ecija will not roll over and fold as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking runs of the De La Salle Green Archers and the UST Growling Tigresses, respectively.

