In Loving Memory

Death is inevitable. All of us will die eventually, we just do not know when. Every day, we would hear news that someone we know has died or we read the news that there was an accident or a massacre. It is painful. Losing someone is heartbreaking. Grieving takes time. There is no expiry date. It is all right to express the sadness and other emotions surrounding death.
This tradition, passed from the older generation to the young ones, is truly a legacy. Until today, my family still follows this tradition. I affirm how we honor our beloved dead (may it be during their death anniversaries or All Souls’ Day): · Bringing flowers and candles to their gravesites. Some even bring food and have a picnic. We also offer our prayers there. Sometimes priests and pastors also come to pray and bless the graves and the families present.