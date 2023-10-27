In latest conviction, Napoles, NGO staff fall while officials go free

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Janet Lim Napoles and two of her staff in her bogus non-government organizations (NGOs) were convicted yet again by the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan, adding to their now lengthy sentences over the pork barrel scam, while the principal lawmaker and other officials involved were acquitted.
Former Ilocos Sur First District Representative Salacnib Baterina, who chose and endorsed the Napoles NGOs for his pork barrel allocation worth P39 million, was acquitted of all charges. Also acquitted were the budget department officials who released the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO). headtopics.com
For this conviction, the total sentence for Napoles added up to 102 years. But Article 70 of the revised penal code puts the absolute limit of sentence of convicts at 40 years if they are serving it successively or at the same time. The highly-controversial Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law will further reduce that sentence if Napoles obtains points for exhibiting good behavior, plus further reductions because the time she spent in prison before she was convicted will also be subtracted.
The special division voted 3-2 in the decision. The Sandiganbayan is usually a bench of three but decisions have to be unanimous, otherwise they convene into a special division of five to break a tie. Associate Justices Edgardo Caldona, Arthur Malabaguio and Rafael Lagos were the concurring votes. headtopics.com
