In latest conviction, Napoles, NGO staff fall while officials go free

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Janet Lim Napoles and two of her staff in her bogus non-government organizations (NGOs) were convicted yet again by the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan, adding to their now lengthy sentences over the pork barrel scam, while the principal lawmaker and other officials involved were acquitted.

Former Ilocos Sur First District Representative Salacnib Baterina, who chose and endorsed the Napoles NGOs for his pork barrel allocation worth P39 million, was acquitted of all charges. Also acquitted were the budget department officials who released the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO). headtopics.com

For this conviction, the total sentence for Napoles added up to 102 years. But Article 70 of the revised penal code puts the absolute limit of sentence of convicts at 40 years if they are serving it successively or at the same time. The highly-controversial Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law will further reduce that sentence if Napoles obtains points for exhibiting good behavior, plus further reductions because the time she spent in prison before she was convicted will also be subtracted.

The special division voted 3-2 in the decision. The Sandiganbayan is usually a bench of three but decisions have to be unanimous, otherwise they convene into a special division of five to break a tie. Associate Justices Edgardo Caldona, Arthur Malabaguio and Rafael Lagos were the concurring votes. headtopics.com

Read more:

rapplerdotcom »

Napoles convicted anew on malversation of public fundsPORK barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles is once again convicted by the Sandiganbayan for another case involving the malversation of public funds. Read more ⮕

Greenpeace ship to tour Philippines to amplify call for climate justiceThe Greenpeace ship is scheduled to make stops in Tacloban City in Leyte, Salcedo town in Eastern Samar, Bohol Province, and Manila throughout November. Read more ⮕

Relatives of victims of alleged war crimes in military-run Myanmar seek justice in PHSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

DOJ eyes using 'Sea of Asia' term in case vs ChinaThe Philippine justice department coined a new term as it pushes for an environmental case against China’s destruction of corals in the West Philippine Sea. Read more ⮕

WATCH: War crimes in Myanmar to be tried in the Philippines?It's not guaranteed, but if the Philippines takes on the case, it could bode well for the pursuit of justice for grave crimes committed locally Read more ⮕

PH to file case vs. China over coral harvesting in WPSThe Philippine government will file an environmental case against China over the massive coral harvesting in the West Philippine Sea early next year, according to Justice Secretary Boying Remulla. Read more ⮕