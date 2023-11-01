IN CHARTS: How Bulacan towns vote on bid to convert San Jose del Monte into highly-urbanized city

While San Jose del Monte itself rejected the conversion, the margin between the “yes” (49%) and “no” (51%) votes was visibly narrow. In Meycauayan, 61,214 (70%) were in favor of the conversion, while 26,554 (30%) were against it. Meanwhile, in Marilao, 55% voted “yes,” while 45% opted for “no.”

The Comelec reported that out of the 2,092,248 registered voters in Bulacan, only 1,608,004 people, or 76.86% participated in the local elections. Concerns were also raised about the autonomy of San Jose del Monte from the province jeopardizing the scholarship grants provided by the provincial government to students in the city.

They also asserted that the delivery of services from the provincial government will be expedited, as it will have to focus on one less town.“As the father of the city of SJDM, I, along with the people of San Jose, dream of it becoming a fully-fledged HUC, because I believe it will bring significant opportunities and progress to our city and province,” San Jose del Monte City Mayor Arthur Robes said.

Robes, a member of Duterte’s PDP-Laban was the author of the bill seeking the conversion of the town into an HUC.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Bulacan rejects San Jose del Monte’s bid to be independent from provinceThis is the first electoral exercise since the 2021 Palawan plebiscite where advocates of a ratification bid lost to its opponents

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Bulacan votes 'No' to San Jose del Monte as highly urbanized cityMANILA, Philippines: Residents in Bulacan rejected a proposal to convert San Jose del Monte into a highly urbanized city (HUC).

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Bulacan voters reject conversion of San Jose Del Monte into highly urbanized cityThe City of San Jose Del Monte (SJDM) will not become independent from the province of Bulacan after more than 800,000 voters rejected its conversion into a highly urbanized city (HUC), the Commission on Elections announced.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Bulacan votes 'no' to SJDM conversion to highly-urbanized cityBased on the Certificate of Canvass, 1,608,004 million cast their votes, out of the more than 2,092,248 registered voters.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: China believes path to Xi-Biden meeting in San Francisco won’t be ‘smooth sailing’BEIJING—China’s foreign minister believes the road to an expected meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will not be “smooth sailing” and both sides must work together to achieve results, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Cabiltes still confident Nueva Ecija can get past San JuanNot even a loss that put his Nueva Ecija team on the brink of elimination could shake Jerson Cabiltes' confidence.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕