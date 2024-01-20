Importance of Vitamins and Minerals for an Active and Healthy Lifestyle

Going from place to place and chasing one task after another, you might think that you’re already doing enough to keep your body moving and your health goals on track. But having an active lifestyle does not automatically equate to living a completely healthy life. It must be supplemented with the correct vitamins and minerals for our body to function at its best. Therefore, a thorough understanding of these components is necessary.

For all efforts in building an active and healthy lifestyle will be in vain if we are not knowledgeable with what kinds of vitamins and minerals must go in our body and how they correspond to our daily needs. needed by the body and the problem areas they address according to pharmaceutical experts. is known to maintain a strong heart, immunity, and eye and lung health thus addressing all problems related to these. is in charge of converting macro and micronutrients such as carbohydrates, fats, and proteins into energy. Therefore, it is necessary for healthy metabolism as well as cell development, growth, and functio





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Importance of the ConstitutionThe Constitution is the fundamental law of the land and violations can lead to nullification of laws and executive acts.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Speaker's Proposal for Shift to Parliamentary GovernmentThe article discusses Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez's proposal for a shift to parliamentary government and the importance of following the correct steps mandated by the Constitution.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

University President and Chairman Resign Following Controversial ResponseUniversity president and chairman of the board of trustees at the University of Pennsylvania resign after backlash over response to question on code of conduct. CNN commentator emphasizes the importance of intellectual safety in higher education.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

New Finance Secretary Ralph Recto Vows to Hit Revenue TargetNewly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto pledges to do his best to collect P4.235 trillion in revenues this year. He takes his oath before President Marcos and emphasizes the importance of wise spending and fast investment. Recto will adhere to the National Development Plan and maintain the macrofiscal framework.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Blinken: Israel needs a pathway to Palestinian state for genuine securityUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of a Palestinian state for Israel's security and regional integration. He made these remarks at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Offers Hope for Local Cinema IndustryAfter a dismal 2023 for most Philippine movies, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) offers hope for the local cinema industry. The festival has reached its target of P700 million and expects to surpass it easily. The success is attributed to better quality films and active promotion by celebrities.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »