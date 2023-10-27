Impediments to better economic performance

Growth is likely to be below the target of 6.5 percent. Recent forecasts issued by major international agencies about economic performance is at least one percent below what the government has been expecting.

Let me relate this problem to other issues I have written on often. In particular, I relate the topic to the issue of attracting foreign direct investments, a topic of great relevance to us.FDI attraction is highly connected to this general topic of economic performance.

For that reason these firms could be experiencing different economic cycles. Some are on an expansion mode, others are in steady and satisfactory business operation, and still others in decline. As I have stressed in early columns last year, the Philippine government has benefited from the major economic reforms passed under the previous administration to attract more foreign investments. headtopics.com

Encouraging outcomes in new foreign investments in renewable energy projects have been happening. Also, some expansions of investments in export processing zones have been announced. It has been my belief that explicitly removing those restrictive provisions from the constitution would give us the required flexibilities to improve our incentives in attracting FDIs. Such a move would lead to greater attraction of foreign investments than investment promotion efforts that do not correct the frailties of our policies.

I believe that such arguments are second-best to a bolder effort to open the economy toward greater competition. Philippine foreign investment policies would be more credible if they are on relatively attractive footing compared with the available competition. headtopics.com

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

DJ Richard Enriquez signs off at 59RADIO jock Jose 'DJ Richard' Enriquez, Jr. died on Wednesday, an announcement on his Facebook page wrote on Thursday. He was 59. Read more ⮕

Team Secret signs ex-NAOS Esports player 'NDG'The country's top Valorant team, Team Secret, has acquired former NAOS Esports player Noel “NDG” De Guia to complete their roster ahead of the Valorant Challengers Tour (VCT) 2024 season. Read more ⮕

AppleOne signs deal to bring JW Marriott Residences to PanglaoDefining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos signs law institutionalizing automatic LGU income classificationSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Marcos signs law on LGUs’ automatic income classificationPresident Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has signed into law a bill creating an automatic income classification system for local government units (LGU) — a measure creating a more updated assessment of LGUs' financial capacities 14 years after their last income classification. Read more ⮕

Impediments to better economic performanceLately, signs that the economic expectations concerning economic growth for the coming year would be below what the government has originally announced. Read more ⮕