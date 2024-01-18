HEAD TOPICS

Immigration Lawyers Relieved Pending Investigation for Visa Issuance to Fake Companies

  • 📰 BusinessMirror
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 20 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 28%
  • Publisher: 59%

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has relieved four immigration lawyers assigned to its Legal Division’s Visa Task Force pending investigation for their possible involvement in the issuance of pre-arranged employment visas to foreign nationals petitioned by fake companies. The visa task force has been abolished to prevent further illegal activities. If found guilty, criminal charges will be recommended against the lawyers.

Bureau Of Immigration, Lawyers, Investigation, Visa Issuance, Fake Companies

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has relieved four immigration lawyers pending investigation for their possible involvement in the issuance of pre-arranged employment visas to foreign nationals petitioned by fake companies. The visa task force has been abolished to prevent further illegal activities. If found guilty, criminal charges will be recommended against the lawyers.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.