IMF Study: Poor and Uneducated to Lose Jobs Due to AI

The International Monetary Fund has a 4,000-word study on artificial intelligence and the future of work. IMF’s one major conclusion: the poor and uneducated will lose jobs and be displaced. Up to 26 percent of work force will be affected in low-income countries and 40 percent in middle income economies like the Philippines.
Here is part of the IMF report: Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to profoundly change the global economy, with some commentators seeing it as akin to a new industrial revolution. Its consequences for economies and societies remain hard to foresee. This is especially evident in the context of labor markets, where AI promises to increase productivity while threatening to replace humans in some jobs and to complement them in others. Almost 40 percent of global employment is exposed to AI, with advanced economies at greater risk but also better poised to exploit AI benefits than emerging market and developing economie
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »