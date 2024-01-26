Imee: Speaker behind People's Initiative

SEN. Maria Imelda Josefa 'Imee' Marcos on Friday said she believes her cousin, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, is stage-managing the signature campaign for the People's Initiative. In a virtual press conference, Marcos said it was Romualdez's office that provided 20 million pesos for each district for gathering the needed number of signatures to get the People's Initiative going.

She said that while Romualdez has denied involvement in the signature campaign, the names, mobile phone numbers, and funds used could be traced to the Office of the Speaker. In his own press briefing at the Manila Golf Club in Makati City on Friday, Romualdez said Marcos' claim was 'baseless





