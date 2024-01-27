Imee Marcos accuses cousin Romualdez of stage-managing signature campaign

SEN. Maria Imelda Josefa 'Imee' Marcos accuses her cousin, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, of stage-managing the signature campaign for the People's Initiative. Marcos claims that Romualdez's office provided funds for gathering signatures, which he denies. Romualdez challenges Marcos to prove her allegations.





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Imee Marcos Accuses House Speaker Martin Romualdez of Being Behind Controversial Charter Change InitiativeSenator Imee Marcos claims that House Speaker Martin Romualdez's office offered a P20 million reward per legislative district in exchange for signatures in support of the people's initiative for Charter change. Romualdez denies these allegations.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Senator Marcos urges Senate to investigate alleged payoffs in Charter change campaignSenator Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos has filed a resolution urging the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change (Cha-cha). Reports suggest that P20 million was offered to each congressional district that could deliver the needed number of signatures to support the people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Senator dela Rosa challenges President Marcos on ICC investigationSenator Ronald dela Rosa challenges President Marcos to clarify if the government allowed ICC investigators into the country amid reports of potential arrest warrants for leading the war on drugs. Dela Rosa demands transparency from the government.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Romualdez's Bold Proposals for Constitutional ReformMartin Romualdez's transformative proposals for constitutional reform are a turning point in our nation's journey. We delve into the significance of his proposals and commend his method of reaching out to Local Government Units.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Imee: Speaker behind People's InitiativeSEN. Maria Imelda Josefa 'Imee' Marcos on Friday said she believes her cousin, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, is stage-managing the signature campaign for the People's Initiative.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Speaker Romualdez Supports Amendment of Economic Provisions in the ConstitutionSpeaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez expressed his full support for Resolution of Both Houses 6 (RBH 6), which aims to amend economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Romualdez wrote a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, reiterating his support and emphasizing the commitment of the House of Representatives to adopt the measure once approved by the Senate.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »