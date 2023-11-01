[Ilonggo Notes] What to eat in Iloilo’s heritage houses

At least 10 of Iloilo’s heritage houses have been refurbished, and two opened their doors to dining only a few months ago. Others may be hired for special events. And for some, you can enjoy the view of the house and grounds while sipping your coffee from an adjacent place. Following is a list of the heritage places in Iloilo City where one may indulge in delicious food. Information sources include the Iloilo City tourism office, andBALAY. The Avanceña-Camiña Balay na Bato.

Arevalo district has the Avanceña-Camiña Balay na Bato (1), first built around 1865, and designed by Fr. Anselmo Avanceña, the first Filipino parish priest of Arevalo. It was the home of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Ramon Avanceña, and passed on to fifth generation descendants. The balay na bato is also a lifestyle museum, featuring décor and souvenirs collected from travels in Europe.

Also in Arevalo is the former Sayson-Avanceña Ancestral House, dating from 1927. In 2019 it became the third generation Glory’s Café and restaurant (2), and serves kape barako brewed the native way, in a “sock.” The house was extensively renovated and re-designed; the external facade has been re-created to follow the original form with the solid door, rectangular windows, and faux ventanillas.

The combination of heritage settings and Ilonggo cuisine further adds to the city's credentials as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy!

