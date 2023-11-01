Iloilo police confiscate P1.904 million drugs, arrest 2 suspects

The operation also led to the seizure of the buy-bust money, proceeds money linked to Ton-Ton, an android cellular phone, a white plastic pouch, a disposable lighter, several strips of aluminum foil, multiple empty transparent plastic sachets, and a digital weighing scale.Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, lauded the operating unit for another high-impact accomplishment.

