Iloilo named 'Creative City of Gastronomy' by Unesco

Apart from Iloilo, Chaozhou in China, Fribourg in Switzerland, Gangneung in South Korea, Heraklion in Greece, and Nkongsamba in Cameroon were also named Creative Cities of Gastronomy by the Unesco.Mayor Jerry Treñas, in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, welcomed the development, and also cited the city's other recent win as the Most Business-Friendly Highly Urbanized City outside the National Capital Region by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

