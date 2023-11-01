Iloilo is now a UNESCO creative city for gastronomy

Iloilo is the third UNESCO creative city from the Philippines following the cities of Baguio in 2017 (crafts and folk art) and Cebu in 2019 (design). "I share this award with the Ilonggos, like me, who love to cook our Ilonggo Food. Now, we can be proud to say Ilonggo cuisine is taking the stage in the international gastronomy scene," said Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas in a statement on Wednesday.
Aside from Iloilo, other cities that were newly recognized in the field of gastronomy are Battambang, Cambodia; Chaozhou, China; Fribourg, Switzerland; Gangneung, South Korea; Heraklion, Greece; and Nkongsamba, Cameroon.
UNESCO said the 55 newly designated creative cities"will cooperate with Network members to strengthen their resilience in the face of evolving threats such as climate change, rising inequality, as well as rapid urbanization, with 68% of the world’s population projected to live in urban areas by 2050."
The new creative cities are invited to participate in the UCCN Annual Conference 2024 in Braga, Portugal in July next year, UNESCO added.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕