Iloilo City Mayor Calls for Congressional Investigation on Massive Blackout

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas called on the lawmakers of Western Visayas to initiate a congressional investigation on the massive blackout that hit Panay, Guimaras and Negros Occidental since January 2, 2024. Treñas, who chairs the Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) of the Regional Development Council (RDC), also called on Senate to do the same, citing the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) holding a franchise from Congress, is accountable to it.

He also called on the Department of Energy (DOE) and NGCP to resolve the problem at the earliest possible time. The mayor expressed his dismay especially that the power has not fully been restored yet more than 24 hours after it went off. “I also call on NGCP to find a more sustainable solution to the problem. The RDC-IDC will definitely look into this immediately,” he added. The NGCP, in an earlier statement, reported that various power plants in Panay Island suffered multiple trippings on January 2, including PEDC Unit 1 and 2 (83 MegaWatts each), and PCPC (135MW), among other





