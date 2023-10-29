Ilocos Sur village chair, daughter wounded in broad daylight shooting

POLICE forensics investigators comb the scene of a shooting incident involving a barangay chairman in Santiago, Ilocos Sur. (Santiago MPS FB)

Police identified the victims as Ruben Elefante, 50, chairman of Barangay Gabao and president of the municipal Association of Barangay Chairpersons (ABC) and running for kagawad or councilor in the barangay elections on Monday, October 30, and his daughter, Rubiemae, 21, student.Ruben sustained a bullet wound in the face and Rubiemae in the wrist. They were taken to a hospital in Candon City, this province.

Police are looking at politics as reason for the shooting as Ruben’s wife is running for chairman in the elections.

Angels target share of lead vs. Chameleons in Ilocos SurDefining the News Read more ⮕

Napoles convicted anew on PDAF misuse of Ilocos Sur ex-solonPork barrel mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles has been found guilty yet again, this time for her involvement in the misappropriation of the Priority Development Assistance Funds of a former lawmaker. Read more ⮕

F2 turns back Galeries in Ilocos SurF2 Logistics overcame an error-prone game as it survived Galeries Tower, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17, yesterday to boost its semifinal stock in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur. Read more ⮕

DPWH-Ilocos deploys motorists assistance teams for ‘Undas’undefined Read more ⮕

Barangay chief bet injured in Quezon shootingA candidate for barangay chairman in next week's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections was injured in a shooting in General Luna, Quezon province Thursday night. Read more ⮕

Voters dismiss fiesta-like campaigning barangay polls as ineffective, annoyingIt is the campaign season for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections or BSKE. Read more ⮕