Ilocos Norte Declared Free of Bird Flu

Ilocos Norte province has been officially declared free of Avian Influenza or bird flu, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said. In February this year, the DA identified Region I as one of the nine regions that recorded cases of infection.

Ilocos Norte provincial veterinarian Loida Valenzuela explained that upon detection of the virus, the Ilocos Norte provincial government created teams that were assigned for disease mapping and laboratory surveillance to contain and mitigate the further spread of the infection. As a result of the surveillance, eight towns in the first district of Ilocos Norte were identified as “areas of concern,” immediately prompting the provincial government to conduct cleaning and disinfection activities in the affected areas. During the latter days of October, the infected poultry farms were cleared of bird flu infection. “We are happy to report that we are now cleared of bird flu





