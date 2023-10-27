‘ILLEGAL OCCUPYING POST’ | Noceco acting general manager suspended for 90 days

Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noceco) acting general manager Ray Bustamante in Kabankalan City was placed under preventive suspension for 90 days effective Thursday, October 26, for allegedly illegally occupying his post. The order was signed by National Electrification Administration (NEA) Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda dated October 23. Almeda arrived at the Noceco office around 9 a.m. Thursday, October 26, but the security guards stopped him from entering the building.

Almeda said Bustamante was preventively suspended for 90 days to prevent him from using his position, power, and prerogatives of the office to influence potential witnesses or tamper with records that may be vital in the prosecution of the case against him, as well as to prevent him from committing further acts of malfeasance while in office. He said Bustamante's appointment did not pass through the provision of Republic Act 10531.

Illegal structures inside Bacolod cemetery demolishedSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Ombudsman files illegal use of public funds case vs Garin, 3 othersTHE Office of the Ombudsman filed a case before the Sandiganbayan against former Health secretary and now Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin and three others for alleged illegal use of public funds. Read more ⮕

Pakistan finalizes plan to extradite illegal immigrants as November 1 deadline nearsInterim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says Pakistan is determined to remove all illegal immigrants, calling it a 'challenging task' Read more ⮕

Garin, 4 others indicted for graft, illegal use of public fundsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Group backs move to block e-commerce platforms selling illegal tobacco productsNon-government organization Social Watch Philippines (SWP) threw its support behind the proposal of a senior lawmaker to block outright e-commerce platforms for selling illicit tobacco products. SWP argued that the proposal of Albay Rep. Read more ⮕

Davao City councilor to probe swell of illegal settlers in watershed areaA city councilor here is calling for an investigation on the increase in the number of illegal settlers in a watershed area near Tamugan River in Tugbok District following reports that its water level has gone down recently. Read more ⮕