Illegal Drugs Worth Over P4 Million Seized, Four Arrested in Cebu

Illegal drugs worth over P4 million were confiscated and four persons were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Talisay City and Minglanilla town, Cebu on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. First to be arrested around 6:51 p.m.

in Sitio San Rafael, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, were a 17-year-old high-value individual from Sitio Mansanitas, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City whose identity is withheld for being a minor, and her alleged cohort, 42-year-old Cheryl Villena Empinado, of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City. The Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) carried out the buy-bust, which led to their arrest and the seizure of about 150 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P1,020,000. Later, at 10:45 p.m

