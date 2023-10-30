Illegal campaigning rules also apply to non-candidates — Comelec

People look at the voters' list at a polling station during the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on Oct. 30, 2023. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on October 30 as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.

The polling regulatory body mandated the duration of the campaign period for BSKE from October 19 to October 28. Campaigning beyond the said dates is considered illegal campaigning. (A strong reminder that we will not only file charges against the candidates but also against any individual who violates illegal campaigning rules.)

According to the Comelec, the penalty for vote buying and selling will be one to six years of imprisonment, deprivation of the right to vote, and perpetual disqualification from holding office. Laudianco said that Comelec retains the authority to pursue election offense charges, even after a candidate has been proclaimed for office. headtopics.com

(You can expect that through the evidence submitted by our fellow countrymen in their complaints, we will file a petition for disqualification before they are proclaimed, or if they are proclaimed, we will continue to pursue charges for election offenses.)

