Ilang bata sa Pampanga nagbihis-santo ngayong Undas

Sa San Pedro Calungsod Parish sa Barangay Santa Catalina, Minalin, halos 50 bata ang nagbihis santo tulad ng Itim na Poong Nazareno, Sta. Monica, St. Mary of Clopas, St. John Paul II, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at Mother Teresa.

Aabot naman sa 250 estudyante sa Holy Angel University sa Angeles City ang sumali sa parade of saints ngayong taon. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.

