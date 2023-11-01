Ilang bata sa Pampanga nagbihis-santo ngayong Undas

Sa San Pedro Calungsod Parish sa Barangay Santa Catalina, Minalin, halos 50 bata ang nagbihis santo tulad ng Itim na Poong Nazareno, Sta. Monica, St. Mary of Clopas, St. John Paul II, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at Mother Teresa.
Aabot naman sa 250 estudyante sa Holy Angel University sa Angeles City ang sumali sa parade of saints ngayong taon. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: LIVE updates: Undas 2023Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Marcos’ Undas message: ‘Reflect’ on purpose, remember courage of saints President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos to have a meaningful observation of this year’s Undas break by “(reflecting) on everyone’s purpose” and to “remember the courage (of) saints and their dearly departed.”
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕