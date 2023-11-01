ICCPI, CRIF Phils., PE2 join forces for data-driven sustainability discussion

Conversations resonated with the profound impact of data in steering businesses toward conscious, sustainable choices. Executive Vice President and General Manager Cris Matunan of CRIF Phils. underscored the importance of data: “We believe that data profitability, social responsibility, and environmental preservation. The event was a testament to the commitment of all stakeholders to foster an environment where profit, people, and the planet coexist harmoniously.”

Executive Director Lorenz Ziller of ICCPI affirmed: “.’ We believe…sustainable business practices are ethical and key to long-term success.” For his part, PE2 president Alexander Ablaza emphasized their dedication to sustainability: “ committed to promoting energy-efficient practices. Events like these provide a platform for knowledge exchange, and inspire businesses to adopt eco-friendly solutions, contributing to a more sustainable world.”

The event served as a testament to the commitment of CRIF Phils., ICCPI and PE2 in championing sustainable business practices, encouraging innovation, and fostering a brighter, greener future for all.Study: Israel-Hamas War get 90% negative online mentions in PHL; Capstone-Intel calls on national government to expedite repatriation of Pinoys

