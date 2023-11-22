IBP-Cebu City Files Cyberlibel Complaint Against Sounds and Lights Provider

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines - Cebu City Chapter (IBP-Cebu City) has filed a cyberlibel complaint against Giselle Alberca of Alberca Sounds and Lights over a now-deleted post on social media. The post insinuated that the group failed to pay for the latter's services for an event in 2022. The complaint was filed on October 16 at the Cebu City Prosecutor's Office.





