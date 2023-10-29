‘I don’t feel bad today’ says Shiffrin after finishing sixth in ski season opener

United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after completing an alpine ski, women’s World Cup giant slalom race, in Soelden, Austria over the weekend.

Shiffrin was 0.75 seconds off the lead and in fifth place after the opening run, and ultimately trailed Swiss winner Lara Gut-Behrami by 1.40 seconds. Shiffrin won 14 races last season, including the last five giant slaloms to set a women’s record for most career GS wins with 21.

She posted the second-fastest start time in the opening leg and avoided major mistakes in both runs, but still could not keep up with the pace of Gut-Behrami, Italy’s Federica Brignone, and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova – a trio of former overall champions that formed the top three. headtopics.com

Shiffrin said she and her team — since the off-season led by head coach Karin Harjo — would study video footage and analyze where to gain speed ahead of the next GS, which is her Nov. 25 ‘home’ race in Killington, Vermont.

“And it is a step-by-step process, which I accept more now in my career than I did maybe five years ago.” “Last season, I didn’t want to start this race,” she said about the first GS in Killington in November 2022, a month after the traditional season opener in Austria had been canceled. headtopics.com

Shiffrin, Odermatt are favorites again as Alpine skiing season starts amid climate change issuesSOELDEN, Austria — Just a fraction of the talk in the buildup to this weekend’s Alpine skiing World Cup opening has been about who will win the races or if Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt are going to dominate the season again. Read more ⮕

Cutting across genres: 10 up-and-coming OPM acts you should add to your playlistFrom R&B to rock, Japanese city pop, and more, Offshore Music’s newly signed artists all add a distinct flair to their songs that makes them worth listening to Read more ⮕

Electric travel trailers are coming to the great outdoors, and could beat recreational vehiclesWhen Tesla launched the Model X in 2015, the world’s first electric SUV rolled on to a stage towing an Airstream travel trailer. In what seems like unintentional foreshadowing, the $30 billion US recreational vehicle market is now getting the Tesla treatment. Read more ⮕

These K-pop, K-drama stars are coming to PH in NovemberFilipino fans of K-pop and K-drama still have more to look forward to in November. Read more ⮕

Impediments to better economic performanceLately, signs that the economic expectations concerning economic growth for the coming year would be below what the government has originally announced. Read more ⮕

Journeying into beasthood with Sheron Dayoc’s ‘The Gospel of the Beast’Seven years after his hiatus from film directing, Dayoc uproots this familiar theme of violence in 'The Gospel of the Beast,' his latest coming-of-age tale, co-written with Jericho Aguado Read more ⮕