‘I don’t feel bad today’ says Shiffrin after finishing sixth in ski season opener

United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after completing an alpine ski, women’s World Cup giant slalom race, in Soelden, Austria over the weekend.
Shiffrin was 0.75 seconds off the lead and in fifth place after the opening run, and ultimately trailed Swiss winner Lara Gut-Behrami by 1.40 seconds. Shiffrin won 14 races last season, including the last five giant slaloms to set a women’s record for most career GS wins with 21.
She posted the second-fastest start time in the opening leg and avoided major mistakes in both runs, but still could not keep up with the pace of Gut-Behrami, Italy's Federica Brignone, and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova – a trio of former overall champions that formed the top three.
Shiffrin said she and her team — since the off-season led by head coach Karin Harjo — would study video footage and analyze where to gain speed ahead of the next GS, which is her Nov. 25 'home' race in Killington, Vermont.
"And it is a step-by-step process, which I accept more now in my career than I did maybe five years ago." "Last season, I didn't want to start this race," she said about the first GS in Killington in November 2022, a month after the traditional season opener in Austria had been canceled.
