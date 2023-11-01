HEAD TOPICS

'I don't do this!' Piolo gets shy during rare party appearance

ABSCBNNews1 min.

If it weren't for his close friends Raymond Gutierrez and Vicki Belo, Piolo Pascual would have skipped Halloween festivities altogether.

But instead, the superstar heartthrob found himself in a revealing outfit at the Opulence Ball on Tuesday night, admittedly clueless about the theme of his outfit. Pascual nonetheless obliged a quick chat with the press at the event, discussing his upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entries "GomBurZa" and "Mallari."

Philippines Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Why Annabelle Rama got emotional at son Richard Gutierrez’s contract renewal with ABS-CBNRichard Gutierrez has expressed his readiness for the “next chapter” at ABS-CBN following his recent contract renewal.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Richard Gutierrez honors mom Annabelle on her birthdayKapamilya actor Richard Gutierrez honored his mother, Annabelle Rama on her birthday as she turned 71.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Richard Gutierrez renews contract, gears up for more projects with ABS-CBNRichard Gutierrez reaffirmed his commitment as a Kapamilya by signing a new contract with ABS-CBN during the “Solid Kapamilya: Network Contract Signing” event held at the ABS-CBN Dolphy Theater last Thursday (Oct. 26).
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: In photos: Celebrities as gods, goddesses at Opulence Halloween BallRaymond Gutierrez's Opulence Halloween Ball returned with a bang as celebrities graced the event held in Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last night. 
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Filipino football fans gather for LaLiga's El Clasico watch partyIt's that time of the football season. 
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Pinoy folklore, pop culture bida sa Halloween partyPabonggahan bilang mga karakter sa Pinoy mythology, folklore, at pop culture ang celebrities at influencers na dumalo sa 'Shake, Rattle, and Ball'.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕