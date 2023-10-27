'I couldn't breathe': Seoul crowd crush survivor writes to heal

Kim, 33, told AFP she'd been going to Halloween parties in Seoul's Itaewon district for years, but there were more people at the 2022 event -- the first post-pandemic celebration -- than she'd ever seen before.

"The pressure first started from behind, and then pressure came from the front so hard that my feet were lifted off from the ground and I couldn't breathe." Kim, a writer, struggled with feelings of survivor's guilt, and eventually her therapist suggested that writing about her feelings might allow her to process what had happened.

"When it was released to the public, I did not receive comfort from the reactions I received. Personally it was good as a way to release my feelings and it was helpful in relieving my depression," she said. headtopics.com

The police probe did not find any senior officials were to blame for the disaster, and none of the lower-level officials who are being prosecuted have yet been convicted or jailed. Kim, who hopes to have her book translated into English, said she plans to continue writing about what happened at Itaewon, to keep the memories of all the victims alive.From Cebu to Davao, moms enjoy exciting activities, giveaways from SurfExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!How this philanthropist is shaping the next generation’s leaders

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

Seoul Halloween crowd crush one year on: What we knowOn Halloween weekend last year, nearly 160 people were crushed to death in a narrow alleyway in South Korea's capital after the country's first post-pandemic holiday celebrations descended into deadly chaos. Read more ⮕

Seoul Halloween crowd crush one year on: What we knowOn Halloween weekend last year, nearly 160 people were crushed to death in a narrow alleyway in South Korea's capital after the country's first post-pandemic holiday celebrations descended into deadly chaos. Read more ⮕

October 31, November 3 are not holidaysSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

The 'Cheating Game' streams on Netflix starting October 26SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Biden set to speak with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on October 27Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, who is set to meet Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House on October 27, could see Biden in person at that time, a source says Read more ⮕

Fun and music at Winford this OctoberDefining the News Read more ⮕