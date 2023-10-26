Hustle Hassle: Sabi ng bully

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Strategies for stress-free holiday shoppingHoliday shopping does not have to be stressful. Make it hassle-free with your debit card and these shopping tips. Read more ⮕

[OPINION] Standing up to a bully'The strong protest of the present government signals a decisive turnabout from the policy of accommodation by the previous regime of Rodrigo Duterte' Read more ⮕

3 Pinoy 'nasa Gaza City pa rin' sa gitna ng pambobomba ng Israel — DFATaliwas sa naunang ibinalita ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), hindi pa nakalalabas ng Gaza City, Palestine ang lahat ng mga Pilipino sa kabila ng ibinabang 'mandatory evacuation' ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas. Read more ⮕

LOC naghihintay ng tugon sa pagpapaliban ng Asian Age Group swim tiltHindi pa kumpirmado ang pagpapaliban sa hosting ng 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships bunga ng kaawalan ng pormal na tugon ng Asian Aquatics sa kahilingan ng Local Organizing Committee (LOC). Read more ⮕

ALAMIN: Epekto ng ethanol content sa presyo ng gasolinaBababa ang presyo ng gasolina kapag itinuloy ng gobyerno ang boluntaryong pagtaas ng porsiyento ng ethanol sa gasolina sa Pilipinas. Read more ⮕

Kaso ng Gentle Hands orphanage iniimbestigahan sa SenadoMagkakaibang kuwento ng mga bata ang narining sa pagdinig ng Senado kaugnay sa kaso ng Gentle Hands, Inc orphanage na ipinasara ng Department of Social Welfare and Development. Read more ⮕