Hurricane causes 27 deaths, major blight in Mexico’s Acapulco city

HELPLESS WALK. A man walks on a looted supermarket after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on Friday. Otis killed at least 27 people as it lashed Mexico’s beach resort city as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said in what residents called a “total disaster.” AFPAcapulco, Mexico – Hurricane Otis caused at least 27 deaths and major damage as it lashed Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said yesterday.

“The shops had all been looted, people were fighting for things. So we decided to walk as there wasn’t anything left there,” he said. Telephone communications began to resume while the main highway from Mexico City to Acapulco was reopened.

“It’s unprecedented in the country in recent times, not only because of the way it strengthened so quickly but also the magnitude of the hurricane,” Lopez Obrador said. The storm overturned vehicles and even left a car in the lobby of a luxury hotel, surrounded by broken glass and debris.Jose Luis Flores, a 72-year-old visitor from San Diego in the United States, said his vacation had become a “tragedy.” headtopics.com

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Mexico races to help Acapulco after major hurricaneMexican authorities rushed to send emergency aid and restore communications in Acapulco after a powerful hurricane left a trail of destruction Read more ⮕

Mexico races to help battered Acapulco after hurricane leaves trail of destructionDefining the News Read more ⮕

Hurricane Otis pummels Mexico’s Acapulco, cutting off famous beach resortThere are no immediate reports of fatalities, but power outages make it hard for officials to assess the extent of the destruction Read more ⮕

CDC, Bloomberry to develop P12-b medical hub in ClarkDefining the News Read more ⮕

AboitizPower renews power supply deal with Max’s Group commissaryDefining the News Read more ⮕

Housing prices rose faster in 2nd quarter — BSP surveyDefining the News Read more ⮕