Hundreds stranded in Gaza hospital amid heavy fighting

Hundreds of people stranded in Gaza's biggest hospital were enduring 'inhuman' conditions on Monday while heavy fighting raged around them, a doctor inside said, as US President Joe Biden urged Israel to 'protect' the facility. Witnesses reported intense air strikes, with tanks and armoured vehicles just meters from the gate of Al-Shifa hospital, under which Israel argues Hamas has buried its military headquarters -- a charge denied by Hamas.
'The situation is very bad, it is inhuman,' a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the medical charity group, wrote on social media. Biden added to rising international pressure on Israel, urging the United States ally to use 'less intrusive action relative to the hospital'. 'The hospital must be protected,' Biden told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had expressed concerns to Israel on the issue
Philippines Headlines
PHİLSTARNEWS: Hundreds Trapped Around Gaza's Largest Hospital Amid Israeli-Hamas BattleHundreds of patients were trapped and thousands of people sought shelter around Gaza 's largest hospital on Monday, as Israel i troops and Hamas fighters battled near the compound.
