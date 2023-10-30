Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel

MOSCOW — Hundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and rushed onto the landing field, chanting antisemitic slogans and seeking passengers arriving on a flight from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, Russian news agencies and social media reported.Russian news reports said the crowd on Sunday surrounded the airliner, which belongs to Russian carrier Red Wings.

While voicing support for Palestinians in Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests.“We urge residents of the republic to treat the current situation in the world with understanding.

Hundreds of foreign nationals remain stranded in Gaza as Israel intensifies airstrikesMore than two weeks of intense negotiations to evacuate foreign nationals out of Gaza have yielded few signs of progress, leaving hundreds of desperate civilians stranded inside the war-torn strip of land as Israeli ground operations expanded amid a barrage of airstrikes on Friday. Read more ⮕

2 dead, 4 wounded in Maguindanao del Norte shootingSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Anti-graft office clears Frascos over turnover of ambulances to DanaoSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

First mayor’s tennis challenge held in San CarlosSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Reactivation of prov’l HIV/AIDS council mulledSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

UnionBank pioneers as first virtual asset services provider in PHSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕