Hundreds of thousands rally in global cities to support Palestinians

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MARCH. Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 28, 2023. LONDON, United Kingdom – Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators rallied in cities in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia on Saturday, October 28, to show support for the Palestinians as Israel’s military widened its air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.

In one of the biggest marches, in London, aerial footage showed large crowds marching through the centre of the capital to demand the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak call for a ceasefire. “The superpowers at play are not doing enough at the moment. This is why we’re here: we’re calling for a ceasefire, calling for Palestinian rights, the right to exist, to live, human rights, all our rights,” said protester Camille Revuelta.Echoing Washington’s stance, Sunak’s government has stopped short of calling for a ceasefire, and instead advocated humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach people in Gaza.by militant group Hamas that Israel said killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians. headtopics.com

The death toll in Gaza has climbed to 7,650 dead, also mostly civilians, since Israel’s bombardment began three weeks ago, according to a daily report released on Saturday from the Palestinian health ministry.

There has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments and many citizens over the Hamas attacks, but the Israeli response has also prompted anger, particularly in Arab and Muslim countries.Addressing hundreds of thousands of supporters at a huge rally in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Israel was an occupier, and repeated his stance about Hamas not being a terrorist organization. headtopics.com

Thousands march for Palestinians in UK, France, SwitzerlandAbout 100,000 people joined the 'March for Palestine' in London according to British media, which also reported scuffles with police. Read more ⮕

Thousands march for Palestinians in UK, France, SwitzerlandLONDON, United Kingdom -- Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched in Britain Saturday calling for a ceasefire as Israel's army intensified its assault on the Gaza Strip. Thousands more demonstrated in France and Switzerland. Read more ⮕

Hundreds of foreign nationals remain stranded in Gaza as Israel intensifies airstrikesMore than two weeks of intense negotiations to evacuate foreign nationals out of Gaza have yielded few signs of progress, leaving hundreds of desperate civilians stranded inside the war-torn strip of land as Israeli ground operations expanded amid a barrage of airstrikes on Friday. Read more ⮕

New York police arrest hundreds at Jewish protest urging Gaza ceasefireDefining the News Read more ⮕

New York police arrest hundreds at Jewish protest urging Gaza ceasefireNEW YORK, United States– Hundreds of people were arrested Friday when police broke up a large demonstration of mostly Jewish New Yorkers who had taken over the main hall of Grand Central station in protest of Israel's bombardment of Gaza, police and organizers said. Read more ⮕

Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildings –rescuersIsrael's army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after fierce overnight bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country's history. Read more ⮕