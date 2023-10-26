Hugot nga pagbantay ipatuman sa 10th ID

GIKOMPIRMA sa 10th Infantry Division (10th ID) ngadto sa mga tigbalita sa Davao, Oktubre 25, 2023, nga ang pagbantay alang sa Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) sa ilang area of responsibility (AOR) dunay istriktong sumbanan kon diin 400 nila ka personahe ipakatag subay sa ilang 'second activation' sa Election Duty Battalion (EDBn).

“The Election Duty Battalion is provisional, gi-create nato ni sya purposely for election duty and ang personnel ani gikan sa Infantry Battalions and Brigades. They will make sure that the election is safe-secure peaceful, and credible. Pero ang kaning mga personnel adunay mga respective tasking,' butyag niya.Niadtong Oktubre 23, nanguna sila si Colonel Febie Lamerez, 10th ID Acting Assistant Division Commancer Atty.

10-K cops to secure BSKE in Central LuzonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Execs discuss conditions of 2 San Fernando flyoversSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy 1,500 traffic personnel during UndasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

'No Untoward' incidentSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

CSF students get aid from Guv, BMSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Raja Ampat, IndonesiaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕