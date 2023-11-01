Huge 'blobs' inside Earth are from another planet, study suggests

Or so the theory goes. Despite decades of effort, scientists have not been able to find any evidence of Theia's existence. These continent-sized clumps of material straddle the bottom of Earth's rocky mantle near its molten core, one below Africa and the other underneath the Pacific Ocean.

As well as creating the Moon, this collision and the remnants it left behind may have helped Earth become the unique life-hosting planet it is today, the researchers proposed.Qian Yuan, a geodynamics researcher at the California Institute of Technology and the study's lead author, told AFP it is "very, very strange" that no evidence of the Theia impact has been found.

A video developed by the team simulating this process illustrates how clumps of Theia's mantle tens of kilometers wide swirled inside Earth. Testing a theory based so far back in time -- and so deep under Earth -- is incredibly difficult, and Yuan emphasized that their modelling could not be "100 percent" certain.Earth remains the only planet in the universe known to be capable of supporting life.

Previous research has suggested that Theia could have brought water, the key ingredient of life, to Earth.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.