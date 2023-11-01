How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

While PUP’s administration has been hoping to get an autonomous status to enjoy whopping increases in its annual budget, the Philippines’ Commission on Higher Education is not yet entirely convinced of the need to tag PUP as a national university.

For instance, radiography students at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University (HKPU) have access to a six-sided three-dimensional room called the Hybrid Immersive Virtual Environment (HIVE), which brings students to a realistic hospital setting where they can practice and refine their skills in a safe and immersive environment.

“You need a patient to lie flat on a couch or bed for 15 to 30 minutes, not one time, but three to 35 times. If you ask a child like a six-year-old boy to do it, it’s not easy. So you usually put them to sleep – anesthesia or sedation — which is not good for them, because you need 35 times of anesthesia,” Lee said.

“We use games and tell them stories to guide them through staying still. This is enhanced by the fact that they are surrounded with these moving images that make it seem like real life,” Lee said. Another representative of the team said that what HKPU teaches its students is to harness available technology to make radiation therapy “less of a hardship” for children and their parents.

A screengrab from the HIVE team's demonstration of how the virtual reality classroom can be used to prepare children cancer patients for radiotherapy sessions.In the Philippines, the country's agency focused on technical vocational education, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, has also pilot tested the use of extended reality (XR) technology to train students in handling heavy equipment.

