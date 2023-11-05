How to Play the Rambolito System

SELECT ONE number (FROM 0 TO 9) FROM EACH COLUMN FOR a total of three digits, OR mark the LP (Lucky Pick) box AND let the terminal randomly pick your number. You may also want TO play the Rambolito. SELECT a 3-digit number combination AND the system will automatically permutated AND generate ALL its possible combinations. IF the selected 3-digit combination has NO repeating digits, e.g.123, the number of combinations generated will be six (6).

IF the selected 3-digit combination has two (2) repeating digits, e.g. 122, the number of combinations generated will be three (3). Lucky Pick IS also available IN the Rambolito System Play, but the OPTION of repeating digits IS NOT applicable

