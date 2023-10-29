How to fix free and data mode bar obstruction on Facebook

An annoying black bar in Facebook's Free and Data Modes obstructs essential features on some devices, especially foldable phones; here's how to regain full accessOn certain devices, especially foldable phones, the "Free or Data Mode" bar obstructs essential functionalities of Facebook, such as the search function, the "+" icon for adding content, and the Facebook Messenger symbols.

Users have an option to resolve this issue by opting out of Basic Mode. The process involves clicking on the "hamburger" menu icon, navigating to "settings and privacy", proceeding to the "Mobile Center", and choosing to opt out of Basic Mode. After this action, a pop-up window prompts users to confirm their choice, and once confirmed and the app restarted, the obstructing black bar disappears.

Free Mode is designed to be data-efficient. While in Free Mode, certain features are restricted, such as automatic loading of images and videos and the inability to play games. This mode is beneficial for those with weak internet connections or limited data plans. Facebook may automatically activate Free Mode based on detected internet conditions, but users can also manually switch to this mode. headtopics.com

Data Mode is the default setting for the Facebook app. It allows users full access to all features, including viewing images, videos, and playing games. However, Data Mode uses more data and may not be ideal for those with limited data packages or weak connections.

The exact reason the Free or Data Mode bar obstructs icons on certain devices, notably foldable phones, is yet to be determined. It's speculated to be a conflict between the Facebook app's design and the display designs of foldable and some other phone models. If users face this issue, the suggested solution is to opt out of Basic Mode. headtopics.com

