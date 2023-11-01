How so many Thai workers became Hamas victims

On October 7, the couple's dreams were shattered. Hamas fighters stormed the plantation in Khirbet Mador and abducted Kong. He was taken to the nearby Gaza Strip, and there has been no trace of him since.Israel has said 54 Thais are among the estimated 220 people being held hostage by Hamas, which is considered a terror organization by the EU, the US, Germany and others. Thailand's government said 32 Thais have been killed, one the highest numbers of foreign victims.

"Why him of all people?" Suntree asked, crying. "He is just an innocent worker who wanted to earn money." It is unclear whether Thais were specifically targeted in the Hamas terror attack. What is clear, however, is that labor migration from Thailand to Israel is linked to Palestinian-Israeli history.

Israel had to recruit foreign labor "to reduce its industry's dependence on the political climate, as well as on administrative and military security decisions," said Assia Ladizhinskaya from the Tel Aviv-based labor rights NGO Kav LaOved.

"Please come back," Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently appealed to Thais in Israel. "At the moment, 1,000 Thais can be evacuated every day. I would like all of them to return." "They chased us and shot like crazy," the 40-year-old told DW. While Katchakon was fleeing in the car, a bullet grazed him in the knee. The passenger next to him was hit in the face.Katchakon's colleague is being treated in an Israeli intensive care unit with head injuries. Katchakon was able to fly home in a wheelchair. His shot knee will heal soon, but he "definitely does not want to go back.

