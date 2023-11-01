How pro-China propaganda is seeded online in the Philippines

‘IGNORANT JINGOIST’. Screenshots of posts criticizing the Philippine Coast Guard. Rappler screenshots “That’s what alarmed us already and that opened our minds to the reality of what is called malign information operations.“inauthentic network”

For Malaya, these narratives are dangerous. “We need these resources for the benefit of the country, our fishermen, our blue economy – which we hope will bring us economic development. So this is not just about territorial integrity or sovereignty. This is also about food security,” he said.“If you write something on your Facebook post, or you make a public statement, or you write up a column, that doesn’t mean you’re pro-China. You’re just expressing your freedom of speech.

“We should care because you know how powerful fake news can be. It’s critical that we, as a nation, are together in this because it is an external security threat. When you have an external security threat, that’s when you have to have what is known as social-cultural cohesiveness,” he said.

‘THINK TANK’. Screenshots of posts from IDSI, a Facebook page presenting itself as a think tank. Rappler screenshotspulled up zero results for a company under the name “Integrated Development Studies Institute” or “IDSI Center.” A check with theAmong IDSI’s supposed “thinkers,” or their equivalent of thought leaders, is Sass Sasot, a prominent pro-Duterte blogger who has also been

These actors, however, often claim that they are only promoting strong relations with China because the Philippines would benefit from it.

