How mainstreaming climate change can spur action

But while it is a term that many use to describe as the cause of the disasters they see, officials said it has yet to be fully grasped by most Filipinos.
He explains that because climate change is now being felt in different levels worldwide, efforts must be poured in by all sectors to ensure that its significance is imbibed at the individual level. “If a person doesn’t have a clear understanding of climate change then it will be very hard to understand that what is happening to you and me is a product of that.”Borje explains that there is a systemic nature behind climate change which must also be seen and understood. For instance, greenhouse gas emission is one of the driving factors to rising heat and extreme weather.
“Gusto natin malaman ng tao ang iba-ibang programa, successes, lessons learned and best ways forward. Kasama na rin dito ang involvement ng private sector at kung paano sila makakatulong na magkaroon pa ng investments for a climate resilient Philippines.” headtopics.com
The Commission also stressed the importance of capacity building in local governments. Being the first to respond and recover during times of disasters, Borje says it is important for LGUs to also be the first to prepare in order to avert disasters from natural hazards.
Mizutori said that a shift in paradigm, from response and recovery to preparedness, must happen not only to individuals but even more so to local leaders who have access to funds and power to make communities safer. headtopics.com
