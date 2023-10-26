How Filipinos can future-proof their finances

In a world where responsibilities span from family security to health, career, and retirement planning, finding a partner to future-proof these aspects may be a challenge.

Recognizing these diverse concerns, Sun Life Grepa Financial, Inc. (Sun Life Grepa), a major insurance firm in the country, has taken a step forward with their latest campaign, "We Get You, We Got You. Gets Ka Namin, Sagot Ka Namin."

The firm recently unveiled a series of videos that aim to resonate with Filipinos from all walks of life.

The insurance firm also aims to be a constant presence by providing video calls or face-to-face interactions to guide Filipinos with life insurance products tailored to their specific needs – be it health, business, retirement, or family needs.

With the assertion of "we get you, gets ka namin" , Sun Life Grepa reaffirms its brand purpose of providing lifetime financial security and healthier lives to Filipinos, while empathizing with their everyday situations and moments.

Richard S. Lim, the President of Sun Life Grepa, explains, "This campaign encapsulates our commitment to being more than just an insurance provider – we aspire to be a partner beyond one's lifetime, understanding your needs and ensuring that we are there for clients every step of the way."

He adds, "Because we understand the uncertainties that surround our clients, we continue to design services and solutions that offer not just financial protection but a sense of security and trust. The campaign is not just a slogan – it is a reflection of our company values and our promise to put our clients first. We're excited to reassure them that, together, we have got this.

