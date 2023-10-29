How climate conscious Americans reduce their carbon footprints

Sim Bilal relies exclusively on public transit — no easy feat in car-centric Los Angeles — uses refurbished tech and lives in an apartment with solar panels.As world leaders prepare to meet for crunch COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates next month, some environmentally-conscious Americans are demonstrating it's possible to rein in their carbon emissions, aligning their actions with their values in a country where such lifestyle choices are rare.

'This was from a party at my friend's animal refuge the other day,' the 28-year-old, who works in communications for the nonprofit Earthjustice, says, covering the pile with the dry brown waste to aid in the decomposition process.After six months, the nutrient-rich soil is used in the neighboring plots to help tomatoes, cilantro and other vegetables grow.

Asean 'ineffective' in SCS disputeWASHINGTON, D.C. Read more ⮕

Embiid, Maxey spark 76ers over Raptors, Pelicans rompWASHINGTON: Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 34 points to power Philadelphia's 114-107 NBA comeback victory at Toronto on Saturday (Sunday in Manila). Read more ⮕

DND Sec. Gibo Teodoro | The SourceThe government sees a 'serious escalation' in China's illegal activities in the West Philippine Sea.Beijing tells Washington to stop meddling after US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his nation's 'ironclad' commitment to defend Manila. Read more ⮕

US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next monthWASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month, American officials said after President Joe Biden met Beijing's top diplomat at the White House. Read more ⮕

US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next monthWASHINGTON, United States– The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month, after President Joe Biden met Beijing's top diplomat at the White House. Read more ⮕

US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next monthWASHINGTON, United States - The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month, American officials said after President Joe Biden met Beijing's top diplomat at the White House. Read more ⮕