House told to condemn Israel's aggression vs Palestinians, call for truce

Palestinian civil defence members carry the body of a victim that was killed during Israeli bombardment after it was rescued from the rubble of a destroyed building in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 25, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Several states, including Arab nations, as well as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, condemned the targeting of individuals and the flagrant violations of international laws in the Palestinian enclave.

The Bangsamoro Parliament earlier condemned the violence against Palestinian civilians and called for an end to hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. The Philippine military has modernization programs with Israel, which include armored vehicles, air defense surveillance and radar systems, and multi-purpose attack craft.The Philippines was one of the countries that abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in Gaza. The non-binding resolution received 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions from UN members. headtopics.com

The surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, including four Filipinos. Israel expelled hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their land around the time of its establishment as a state in 1948, in what amounted to ethnic cleansing, according to Amnesty International.

In 2007, Israel imposed a land, air and naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, home to 2.2 million people, after Hamas took control of the enclave.

Hundreds of thousands rally in global cities to support Palestinians'The superpowers at play are not doing enough at the moment. This is why we're here: we're calling for a ceasefire, calling for Palestinian rights, the right to exist, to live, human rights, all our rights,' a protester in London says Read more ⮕

Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostagesHamas's armed wing said Saturday it was ready to release the hostages it abducted during its shock attack on October 7 if Israel freed all Palestinians held in its prisons. Read more ⮕

Philippines abstains from UN resolution calling for Israel-Hamas ‘humanitarian truce’'As we would condemn all terrorist attacks, the resolution does not mention nor condemn the terrorist attack of October 7 by Hamas leading to the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as Filipinos,' Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo... Read more ⮕