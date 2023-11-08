House of Representatives removes Arroyo, Ungab as deputy speakers

The House of Representatives has removed former President now Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Davao City Representative Isidro Ungab as deputy speakers. The motion to strip off Arroyo and Ungab of their positions were filed by Cagayan Representative House Deputy Majority Leader Ramon Nolasco Jr.
after the two failed to sign House Resolution 1414, which upholds the integrity and honor of the House of Representatives and expressing appreciation, solidarity, and support for the leadership of House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Isabela Representative Tonypet Albano and Lanao del Sur Representative Yasser Alonto Balindong will replace Arroyo and Ungab. House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said out of the nine deputy speakers, only Arroyo and Ungab failed to sign the “pivotal” House resolution. “The House leadership respects the right of each member to their individual opinions and decisions. However, leadership positions come with certain responsibilities and expectations,” Dalipe said. “One of these expectations is to be aligned with the collective decisions of the leadership, especially on matters of significant importance to the institution. By choosing not to sign the resolution, Deputy Speakers Macapagal-Arroyo and Ungab have demonstrated that their perspectives differ from the collective stance of the leadership,” he adde
Philippines Headlines
