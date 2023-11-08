House of Representatives removes Arroyo, Ungab as deputy speakers

The House of Representatives has removed former President now Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Davao City Representative Isidro Ungab as deputy speakers. The motion to strip off Arroyo and Ungab of their positions were filed by Cagayan Representative House Deputy Majority Leader Ramon Nolasco Jr.

after the two failed to sign House Resolution 1414, which upholds the integrity and honor of the House of Representatives and expressing appreciation, solidarity, and support for the leadership of House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Isabela Representative Tonypet Albano and Lanao del Sur Representative Yasser Alonto Balindong will replace Arroyo and Ungab. House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said out of the nine deputy speakers, only Arroyo and Ungab failed to sign the “pivotal” House resolution. “The House leadership respects the right of each member to their individual opinions and decisions. However, leadership positions come with certain responsibilities and expectations,” Dalipe said. “One of these expectations is to be aligned with the collective decisions of the leadership, especially on matters of significant importance to the institution. By choosing not to sign the resolution, Deputy Speakers Macapagal-Arroyo and Ungab have demonstrated that their perspectives differ from the collective stance of the leadership,” he adde

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANEWS: House removes Arroyo, Ungab as deputy speakersThe House of Representatives on Tuesday removed former President and Pampanga lawmaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Davao City Representative Isidro Ungab as deputy speakers.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Gloria Arroyo, Isidro Ungab pinalitan bilang House deputy speakersPinalitan ng House of Representatives bilang deputy speakers sina Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo at Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: House ousts Arroyo, Ungab as deputy speakersThe House of Representatives on Tuesday removed former president and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab as deputy speakers.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: House ousts Arroyo, Ungab as deputy speakersHouse Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe says Pampanga Representative Gloria Arroyo and Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab 'chose not to sign a pivotal House resolution sponsored by the entire leadership'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: House replaces Macapagal-Arroyo, Ungab as deputy speakersMANILA, Philippines: The House of Representatives replaced Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Davao City 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab as deputy speakers.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Romualdez says ready to fight for House amid budget realignmentsHouse Speaker Martin Romualdez is prepared to fight for the House of Representatives.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »