House of Representatives Asserts Its Legislative Power

“Sara Duterte’s seemingly insatiable desire for such huge chunks of the national budget invited a lot of questions from the members of the House” Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is right – the House is its own boss. By that, Romualdez means the legislative power exercised by the House is its exclusive responsibility, subject only to whatever limitations as provided by the Constitution.

He conveyed the message the House will not allow any person, no matter how influential or powerful, to dilute the power of the purse vested by the Constitution in Congress, and in Congress alone. Thus, when the House decides on how much public money may be spent by any government agency annually, nobody may supplant the legislative will as exercised by the House. Only the Senate, in the exercise of its concurrent legislative power, may propose its own version of the House measur

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Romualdez says ready to fight for House amid budget realignmentsHouse Speaker Martin Romualdez is prepared to fight for the House of Representatives.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

İNQUİRERDOTNET: Factbox: How will the US House of Representatives choose a new speaker?With Republicans clinching control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, the party will need to elect a speaker when the new Congress is sworn in, normally on Jan. 3. What is the

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker → BusinessMirrorWASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy is set to face a case of déjà vu come Tuesday. The political future of the 57-year-old will once again be at stake as Republican lawmakers decide if he should be elected as House speaker. It’s a journey the California lawmaker took once before in 2015, fruitlessly, facing the same opposition

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: House Speaker McCarthy confirms US meeting with Taiwan president | Erik Wasson & Billy House / Bloomberg NewsHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed plans to meet with Taiwan’s president in the US this year but stressed that meeting doesn’t preclude a trip to Taiwan later. “That has nothing to do with my travel, if I would go to Taiwan,” McCarthy told reporters Tuesday night when asked about the…

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

İNQUİRERDOTNET: Romualdez: We told US House Speaker to step up bilateral talks on economic issuesHouse of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has pointed out to his counterpart, United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the need to step up bilateral discussions particularly on economic issues. | GabrielLaluINQ

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »

İNQUİRERDOTNET: House of Representatives placed on lockdownThe House of Representatives in Quezon City has been placed on lockdown following the surge in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila. House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza told reporters on Tuesday

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »