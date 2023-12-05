House leaders express support for President Marcos Jr.'s peace process

Political party leaders of the House of Representatives express their support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s peace process. They believe that through dialogue and mutual respect, the nation can achieve lasting peace and development.
Former political prisoners urge President Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with CPP-NPA-NDFPA group of former political prisoners called on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to continue peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP), criticizing the government's amnesty program as a "bogus peace plan". The group believes that formal peace talks between the government and the NDFP would lead to a just and lasting peace. However, these talks were halted in 2017 by President Rodrigo Duterte's order.
White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC SummitThe White House is requesting a meeting between President Marcos and Vice President Kamala Harris during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco. Marcos is attending the APEC Leaders' Summit and will also visit Los Angeles and Hawaii. The Department of Foreign Affairs mentioned the possibility of bilateral meetings, but no schedule has been confirmed yet.
