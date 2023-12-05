House leaders express support for President Marcos Jr.'s peace process

Political party leaders of the House of Representatives express their support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s peace process. They believe that through dialogue and mutual respect, the nation can achieve lasting peace and development.





ANCALERTS » / 🏆 26. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former political prisoners urge President Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with CPP-NPA-NDFPA group of former political prisoners called on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to continue peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP), criticizing the government's amnesty program as a "bogus peace plan". The group believes that formal peace talks between the government and the NDFP would lead to a just and lasting peace. However, these talks were halted in 2017 by President Rodrigo Duterte's order.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC SummitThe White House is requesting a meeting between President Marcos and Vice President Kamala Harris during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco. Marcos is attending the APEC Leaders' Summit and will also visit Los Angeles and Hawaii. The Department of Foreign Affairs mentioned the possibility of bilateral meetings, but no schedule has been confirmed yet.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing has a strong background in finance and has held executive positions in various companies.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos to Meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to Discuss South China Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to find ways to deescalate tensions in the South China Sea. This follows his recent meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippine Political Leaders Express Support for Marcos Jr.'s Peace InitiativePolitical party leaders of the House of Representatives express 'unwavering support' for Marcos Jr.'s initiative for peace talks. Under the Philippine constitution, the chief executive can grant amnesty 'with the concurrence of a majority of all the Members of the Congress'.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Political Gossip Surrounding Duterte and Marcos AllianceThe article discusses the political gossip surrounding a supposed rift between ex-President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara Duterte, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Martin Romualdez. The gossip began when Sara Duterte's budget request was turned down by the House of Representatives.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »