House leader expects Agriculture Secretary to boost rice supply and lower retail cost

A House leader expects Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to continue interacting with the governors of the country’s biggest palay-growing provinces on how to dramatically boost the domestic supply of rice and pull down the retail cost of the staple beginning in 2024. A former governor of one of the country’s Top 10 palay-growing provinces, CamSur Rep.

LRay Villafuerte expressed hope that the Department of Agriculture (DA) would consider, beginning next planting season, his game-changing subsidy-cum-contract-growing proposal for the government to start selling rice for as low as P20 a kilo in the coming year. The president of the National Unity Party (NUP) hopes Laurel’s recent initiative to meet with the governors ahead of the next planting season would “give more reason for our agriculture officials and the rest of the Mr. Marcos’ economic team to give a long, hard look at an out-of-the-box proposal meant to enable the government to sell rice beginning in 2024 at the President-aspired retail price of P20 a kil





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No Outbreak of 'Walking Pneumonia' in the Philippines, says Health SecretaryDepartment of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said there is currently no recorded outbreak of 'walking pneumonia' cases in the Philippines based on the monitoring of its epidemiology bureau. The health department has not reported any outbreak of the illness because there is no routine testing for it. While no outbreak has been observed, the public is advised to practice health and safety precautions.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at 100Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, his consulting firm said. He was 100. With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes manipulation of power, Kissinger exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, earning both vilification and the Nobel Peace Prize. Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy landmarks long past.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at 100Henry Kissinger, the former US secretary of state, died at the age of 100. His consulting firm announced his death and stated that a private funeral will be held. Kissinger's family fled Nazi Germany and he grew up in New York. The cause of death was not provided. Kissinger remained active, even at the age of 100, and recently visited China.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Transportation Secretary Announces Non-Negotiable Deadline for Public Utility Vehicle Modernization ProgramIn an interview with The STAR on Monday, Transport group Manibela president Mar Valbuena said that a joint transport strike with another transport group, PISTON, is possible, adding that he is constantly communicating with its president Mody Floranda.

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »

House leaders express support for President Marcos Jr.'s peace processPolitical party leaders of the House of Representatives issue a joint statement in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s peace initiative, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and mutual respect for achieving lasting peace and development.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Stay at Willow House, a Stylish and Cozy Marikina HomeBring a close group of friends or family to Willow House, a stylish but cozy Marikina home complete with an outdoor patio and pool. Once we stepped inside the grand wooden front doors, we were proven quite right – The Willow House was one of the most beautiful home AirBnbs we’ve seen! The spacious first level boasts of an open floor plan, consisting of a living room, dining area, and open kitchen, brightly lit by the ceiling-to-floor French glass windows and sliding doors. The stylish home seamlessly merges industrial-modern interiors with classic, Parisian elements; it felt very luxurious, but not uncomfortable.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »