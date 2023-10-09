House lawmakers file bill to establish legal framework for climate accountability

House lawmakers filed a bill that seeks to establish a legal framework to address loss and damage from climate change impacts, and hold those responsible for driving the crisis accountable. The proposed Climate Accountability (CLIMA) Act, which was filed a week ahead of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, is dubbed by the bill’s authors and climate groups as the first of its kind to officially recognize the concept of corporate climate accountability by a state.

The authors of the proposed measure stressed that a law that guarantees legal remedy for human rights violations related to climate issues is “necessary and urgent” as the impacts of climate change are increasingly felt. “Without a legal framework to address loss and damage from climate change impacts, corporations will continue to defend and promote their unbridled burning of fossil fuels,” House Bill 9609 read





