House committees tackle measures urging government cooperation with ICC drug war probe

Two committees of the House of Representatives on Wednesday started tackling measures urging the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation of the bloody war on illegal drugs during the term of Rodrigo Duterte as president and when he was longtime mayor of Davao City. The Committee on Justice and the Committee on Human Rights met on Wednesday to deliberate on House Resolution (HR) Nos. 1393 and 1477 that were filed separately by five lawmakers.
They later decided to pause the discussions to allow both panels to invite resource persons from the Department of Justice and law enforcement agencies. They are also waiting for House Resolution No. 1482, a similar initiative filed by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman on Tuesday, to be referred to the two panels for action. Gabriela Women’s party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas, one of the authors of HR 1393 filed in October this year, said the families of those killed in the drug war should also be invited to the hearing
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
House of Representatives to Deliberate Resolution Supporting ICC Investigation of Drug WarThe House of Representatives may soon start deliberating at the committee level a resolution in favor of the International Criminal Court’s investigation of the Duterte administration’s drug war, according to one of the Makabayan bloc lawmakers who authored the resolution.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »
Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »