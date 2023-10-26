House bill seeks to simplify VAT refund scheme for firms

THE House Committee on Ways and Means is now working on a proposal that will address challenges as well as “enhance” the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act.

“With the passage of the law, despite headwinds and the then-ongoing global health emergency, the country recorded its highest ever foreign direct investment (FDI) performance of $10.5 billion. However, because of adverse global economic conditions and a steep interest rate hike regime by the US Federal Reserve, the Philippines’s FDI performance shrank to $9.2 billion, a 23 percent year-on-year decline,” Salceda said.

One of the key challenges associated with the CREATE Act has been the implementation of VAT and tax administration provisions, he said. The sale of goods and/or services to a non-registered export enterprise shall be subject to 12 percent VAT.

If the seller is VAT-registered and enjoying an income tax holiday, the sale of goods and/or services to another export enterprise shall be subject to zero percent VAT. If the purchaser is a registered export enterprise, regardless of location, the transaction shall be subject to zero percent VAT.

